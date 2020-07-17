Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.34% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $6,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after purchasing an additional 91,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.64. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 10,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $188,345.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $106,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,276 shares of company stock worth $2,102,228 over the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KTOS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.78.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

