Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 296,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 33,321 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $9,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 112.3% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

ENB opened at $30.98 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays raised shares of Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

