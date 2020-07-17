Scout Investments Inc. Buys 104,169 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,169 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Insmed worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,989,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,785 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,322,000 after acquiring an additional 114,973 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,126,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,052,000 after acquiring an additional 80,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,766,000. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,020,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,363,000 after acquiring an additional 31,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insmed stock opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.46. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.02). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 87.35% and a negative net margin of 162.82%. The business had revenue of $36.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut Insmed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Insmed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

