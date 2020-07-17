Scout Investments Inc. Acquires New Shares in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,470,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $369.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $354.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $127.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.82. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $130.70.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

