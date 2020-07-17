Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE:JPM opened at $99.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $299.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.04.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.