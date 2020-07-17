Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 283 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.0% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,626,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,810,000 after buying an additional 1,311,739 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $1,917,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $148.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.88. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $389.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

