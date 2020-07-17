Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 309.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $60.43 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $60.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average of $58.38.

