Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Holdings Raised by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after buying an additional 173,678 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 14,410 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 289,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,629,000 after buying an additional 17,574 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after buying an additional 17,789 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.59 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.27.

