Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Buys 28 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 291 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $6,806,866,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 500,349 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Alphabet by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after acquiring an additional 483,219 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 44.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,006,266,000 after acquiring an additional 265,700 shares during the period. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,564.41.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,516.88 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,576.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,035.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,446.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1,363.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

