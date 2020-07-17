Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1.6% during the second quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in Schlumberger by 61.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 130,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 49,912 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Schlumberger by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 6.4% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 92,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,987.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,249 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLB opened at $18.90 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.54. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLB. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.90 to $17.90 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

