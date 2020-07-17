Scandium International Mining (TSE:SCY) Shares Down 7.7%

Scandium International Mining Corp (TSE:SCY) shares dropped 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, approximately 50,600 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 82,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a market cap of $35.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08.

About Scandium International Mining (TSE:SCY)

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. The company explores for scandium and rare earth minerals, as well as other specialty metals comprising nickel, cobalt, boron, manganese, tantalum, titanium, and zirconium.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Scandium International Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scandium International Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.