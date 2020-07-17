SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) & Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Financial Survey

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) and Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

SBA Communications pays an annual dividend of $1.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Gladstone Land pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. SBA Communications pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gladstone Land pays out 94.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Land has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Gladstone Land is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares SBA Communications and Gladstone Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBA Communications -0.30% -4.24% -0.06% Gladstone Land 9.88% 1.78% 0.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.0% of SBA Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Gladstone Land shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of SBA Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Gladstone Land shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SBA Communications and Gladstone Land’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBA Communications $2.01 billion 16.46 $146.99 million $8.49 35.00 Gladstone Land $40.69 million 8.38 $1.74 million $0.57 28.04

SBA Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Land. Gladstone Land is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SBA Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SBA Communications and Gladstone Land, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBA Communications 0 3 14 0 2.82 Gladstone Land 0 1 3 0 2.75

SBA Communications currently has a consensus target price of $316.56, indicating a potential upside of 6.54%. Gladstone Land has a consensus target price of $15.10, indicating a potential downside of 5.54%. Given SBA Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SBA Communications is more favorable than Gladstone Land.

Risk & Volatility

SBA Communications has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Land has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SBA Communications beats Gladstone Land on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share. Gladstone Land currently owns 86 farms, comprised of 73,900 acres in 10 different states across the U.S., valued at approximately $620 million. Its acreage is predominantly concentrated in locations where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually; as well as permanent crops, such as almonds, blueberries, and pistachios, which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 72 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The current per-share distribution rate on its common stock is $0.04445 per month, or $0.5334 per year.

