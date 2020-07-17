Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Savaria in a research note issued on Thursday, July 16th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. Desjardins also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SIS. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian decreased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Pi Financial set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Savaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TSE SIS opened at C$13.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $625.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73. Savaria has a 52-week low of C$7.31 and a 52-week high of C$14.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.39.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$88.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.10 million.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

