SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €155.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €155.00 ($174.16) price target by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €132.00 ($148.31) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($140.45) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays set a €158.00 ($177.53) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €126.00 ($141.57) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($120.22) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €131.18 ($147.40).

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €135.46 ($152.20) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. SAP has a 52-week low of €82.13 ($92.28) and a 52-week high of €139.72 ($156.99). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €121.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €115.05. The stock has a market cap of $161.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.57.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.