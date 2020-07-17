SANDVIK AB/ADR’s (SDVKY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research note on Monday, May 11th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SANDVIK AB/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $20.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDVKY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,486,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,853,000 after buying an additional 144,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

