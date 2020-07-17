SANDVIK AB/ADR’s (SDVKY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research note on Monday, May 11th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SANDVIK AB/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $20.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDVKY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,486,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,853,000 after buying an additional 144,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
About SANDVIK AB/ADR
Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.
