SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Rating Lowered to Hold at DNB Markets

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was downgraded by stock analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SDVKY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. AlphaValue lowered shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $19.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.25.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR by 10.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,486,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,853,000 after buying an additional 144,290 shares during the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SANDVIK AB/ADR Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

