Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been given a €12.00 ($13.48) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SZG. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.10) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($13.48) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €12.50 ($14.04) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Independent Research set a €11.90 ($13.37) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.24) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €13.95 ($15.67).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

SZG stock opened at €12.94 ($14.54) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.06. Salzgitter has a one year low of €7.77 ($8.73) and a one year high of €21.00 ($23.60). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €13.43. The company has a market capitalization of $699.89 million and a PE ratio of -1.83.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.