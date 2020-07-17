SALT Tops 24 Hour Volume of $36,661.00 (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 17th. SALT has a market cap of $6.95 million and $36,661.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can now be bought for $0.0866 or 0.00000950 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, Huobi, ABCC and Bittrex. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 44% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.13 or 0.01878151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00092176 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00190538 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001147 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000208 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001042 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT launched on July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,620 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bittrex, Upbit, Radar Relay, IDEX, Liqui, AirSwap, Gate.io, OKEx, LATOKEN, ABCC, Kyber Network and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

