salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 22,208 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,873 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $613,000. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cfra lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.74, for a total value of $2,996,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,038,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,949,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 7,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $1,097,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 610,551 shares of company stock valued at $109,793,357 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $188.09 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $202.82. The stock has a market cap of $169.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.33 and a 200-day moving average of $171.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

