SAIPEM S P A/ADR’s (SAPMY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAPMY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SAIPEM S P A/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get SAIPEM S P A/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS SAPMY opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27. SAIPEM S P A/ADR has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $10.33.

Saipem S.p.A. engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for SAIPEM S P A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAIPEM S P A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.