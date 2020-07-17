Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of SAFT stock opened at $79.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Safety Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $65.45 and a 52 week high of $103.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.66.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $181.04 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 10.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,390,000. Prospector Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,053,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 241.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 44,916 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 144.1% in the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 75,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 44,851 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 385.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 43,066 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

