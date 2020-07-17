Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.37, 224,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 449,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily holds 100% interest in the Back River gold project, which covers an area of approximately 55,000 hectares located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project covering an area of approximately 13,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

