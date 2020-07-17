Ryder System Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 5,245 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,211% compared to the average daily volume of 400 call options.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average of $38.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 2.04. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 2,193 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $75,000.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 1,413 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $49,172.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,755 shares of company stock valued at $259,223 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 249.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 936.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

