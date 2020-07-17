RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

RPT has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of RPT Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Compass Point downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $6.47 on Friday. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $15.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $52.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Federico acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $34,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,399.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 286,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 153,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 14,077 shares during the last quarter.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

