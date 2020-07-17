Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Shares Gap Up to $48.15

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.81, but opened at $48.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises shares last traded at $48.15, with a volume of 10,562,700 shares changing hands.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $110.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.11.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -14.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald Thompson purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $1,064,800.00. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after buying an additional 16,769 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 740,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.