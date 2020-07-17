Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Sells 3,044 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.7% of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $99.73 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.49. The firm has a market cap of $303.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.04.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

