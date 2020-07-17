Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Purchases 8,637 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,637 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.3% of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the first quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,281 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $46.40 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

