Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Has $22.78 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,725 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 6.2% of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $22,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659,315 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,884,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,177 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,966,694,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,207,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Vertical Group began coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

INTC opened at $59.03 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.53. The company has a market capitalization of $249.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

