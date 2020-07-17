Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Cuts Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC lowered its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 70.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,816 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 960.0% in the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $257.80 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $261.29. The company has a market capitalization of $277.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.47.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.