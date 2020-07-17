Royal Bank of Canada Increases Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $55.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MS. ValuEngine downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $51.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average is $45.24. The company has a market cap of $80.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.01%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MS. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 551.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

