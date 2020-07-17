Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 31,872 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 452,767 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $52,711,000 after purchasing an additional 254,500 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 159,890 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,614,000 after purchasing an additional 87,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 34,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $80.17 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.13 and a 200-day moving average of $98.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROST. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.85.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

