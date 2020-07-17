Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RYCEY. Societe Generale lowered Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.19. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYCEY. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 20,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. Pwmco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC during the 1st quarter worth about $2,736,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,348,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

