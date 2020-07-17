Rocket Internet (FRA:RKET) Trading Down 3.4%

Rocket Internet SE (FRA:RKET)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €18.97 ($21.31) and last traded at €19.07 ($21.43), approximately 186,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €19.74 ($22.18).

RKET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a €22.10 ($24.83) price objective on Rocket Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($26.97) price target on Rocket Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($26.97) price target on Rocket Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €27.00 ($30.34) price target on Rocket Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Internet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €25.42 ($28.56).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of €19.54.

Rocket Internet SE is an incubator, private equity, and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, early-stage, growth capital, late venture, later stage, and start-ups. The firm seeks to make investments in Internet companies with a focus on online and mobile retail services. It prefers to invest in technology and Internet-based companies with a focus on financial technology, software, food and groceries which includes individualized fresh food at home and online food delivery, fashion which includes emerging markets online fashion, general merchandise which includes emerging markets online retail as well as marketplaces for online merchandise, home and living which includes international home and living ecommerce, travel including online and mobile travel bookings, mobile data services, package holidays with transfer, regional internet groups, and new businesses and investments.

