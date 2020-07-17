Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ring Energy, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Texas and Kansas. Ring Energy, Inc. is based in TULSA, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Ring Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.18.

REI stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Ring Energy has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $3.31.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.31 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ring Energy by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 15,105 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,014,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 15,211 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 21,104 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 72.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 44.7% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

