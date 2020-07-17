Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ring Energy, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Texas and Kansas. Ring Energy, Inc. is based in TULSA, United States. “

Get Ring Energy alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on REI. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Ring Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Ring Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.18.

REI stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Ring Energy has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.31.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.31 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 3,075,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,772 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 3,060,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 65,910 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,880,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 144,659 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,014,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 15,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 45,537 shares in the last quarter.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ring Energy (REI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.