RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RTMVY shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTMVY opened at $14.67 on Friday. RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $18.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average of $14.60.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

