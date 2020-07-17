Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Stock Price Down 20.5%

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s stock price traded down 20.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.28, 34,269,929 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 120% from the average session volume of 15,597,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.15% and a negative net margin of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $55.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.94 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27,842 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 32,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 59,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.