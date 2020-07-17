Ricoh Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Ricoh Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:RICOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ricoh in a report issued on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Ricoh stock opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85. Ricoh has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $11.89.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Ricoh had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 1.97%.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. The company offers various office printing products, including multifunction printers, copying machines, wide machines, fax products, scanners, etc.; and commercial printing products comprising cut sheet production printers and continuous paper production printers; industrial printing products, which include inkjet heads, imaging systems, industrial printers, etc.; and related equipment, consumables, services, and software.

