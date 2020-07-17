Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,198,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,479,000 after purchasing an additional 73,050 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $754,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 334,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,021,000 after purchasing an additional 32,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on WFC. Deutsche Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.66.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $25.35 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $103.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

