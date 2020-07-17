Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Takes Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,299 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,517 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $18,903,000 after buying an additional 12,011 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $657,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $714,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAL opened at $13.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 2.55. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stephens cut Halliburton to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Halliburton from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Halliburton from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Halliburton from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.58.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber bought 350,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $3,038,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 574,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,949.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

