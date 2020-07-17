Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $29.45 Million Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 3.2% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $29,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV opened at $100.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $100.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

