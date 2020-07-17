RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Sells $55,525.50 in Stock

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Howard F. Hill sold 12,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $55,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RFIL opened at $4.49 on Friday. RF Industries, Ltd. has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $8.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $43.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.07.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RF Industries, Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on RFIL shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of RF Industries in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.75 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 746,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 25,978 shares during the period. THB Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 16.6% during the first quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 302,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 43,035 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.5% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 51,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 400.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

