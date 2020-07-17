Reviewing MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MicroStrategy and Cogent Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroStrategy 8.90% 4.25% 2.38% Cogent Communications 6.79% -20.95% 4.46%

MicroStrategy has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cogent Communications has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MicroStrategy and Cogent Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroStrategy $486.33 million 2.50 $34.35 million $1.22 98.73 Cogent Communications $546.16 million 7.04 $37.52 million $0.76 107.34

Cogent Communications has higher revenue and earnings than MicroStrategy. MicroStrategy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cogent Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MicroStrategy and Cogent Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroStrategy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cogent Communications 1 4 3 0 2.25

MicroStrategy currently has a consensus price target of $135.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.08%. Cogent Communications has a consensus price target of $82.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.51%. Given MicroStrategy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MicroStrategy is more favorable than Cogent Communications.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.0% of MicroStrategy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.9% of MicroStrategy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cogent Communications beats MicroStrategy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages. The company's products also include MicroStrategy's software, such as technical support services for customers, business partners, and prospects; and software maintenance and renewal contract services, as well as educational programs and other support services. MicroStrategy Incorporated provides its services through enterprise sales force and channel partners. It serves companies from a range of industries, including retail, consulting, technology, manufacturing, finance, banking, insurance, healthcare, education, and telecommunications, as well as the public sector. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers. It also provides on-net services in carrier-neutral data centers, Cogent controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings. In addition, the company offers off-net services to businesses that are connected to its network primarily by means of ‘last mile’ access service lines obtained from other carriers primarily in the form of metropolitan Ethernet circuits. Further, it provides Internet connectivity to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to its network, as well as offers voice services. The company operates 52 data centers. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

