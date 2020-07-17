Reviewing Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and Precision BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals N/A -102.25% -41.09% Precision BioSciences -369.86% -60.32% -35.83%

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and Precision BioSciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals $1.45 million 40.30 -$56.51 million ($1.57) -1.10 Precision BioSciences $22.24 million 19.39 -$92.88 million ($1.91) -4.35

Idera Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Precision BioSciences. Precision BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Idera Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and Precision BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Precision BioSciences 0 1 4 0 2.80

Idera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 362.43%. Precision BioSciences has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 148.55%. Given Idera Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Idera Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Precision BioSciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of Precision BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Precision BioSciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Idera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision BioSciences has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals beats Precision BioSciences on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities. This segment develops PBCAR0191, is an allogeneic CAR T cell therapy targeting the tumor target CD19 for acute lymphoblastic leukemia and non-hodgkin lymphoma; and CD20, BCMA, and CLL-1, CAR T cell therapies targeting the tumor antigens. The Food segment develops food and nutrition products; and pre-breeding materials, a gene edited crop intermediate that could be integrated into breeding program and use in producing new crop varieties. The company has development and commercial license agreement with Shire Plc for research and development of individual T cell modifications; collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to co-develop a product candidate to cure chronic Hepatitis B infection. Precision BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.