Reviewing DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A (NASDAQ:DEAC) & Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE)

DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A (NASDAQ:DEAC) and Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A and Allied Esports Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A N/A N/A $2.31 million N/A N/A Allied Esports Entertainment $26.07 million 2.29 -$16.74 million ($0.92) -2.29

DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.2% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 55.9% of DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 71.8% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A and Allied Esports Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A 0 0 1 0 3.00 Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00

DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 23.22%. Allied Esports Entertainment has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.57%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A.

Profitability

This table compares DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A and Allied Esports Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A N/A N/A N/A Allied Esports Entertainment N/A -52.97% -20.76%

Summary

Allied Esports Entertainment beats DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A Company Profile

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

