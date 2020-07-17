Reviewing Curaegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) & American Axle & Manufact. (OTCMKTS:AXL)

Curaegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) and American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Curaegis Technologies and American Axle & Manufact.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curaegis Technologies $10,000.00 411.32 -$4.28 million N/A N/A American Axle & Manufact. $6.53 billion 0.13 -$484.50 million $1.62 4.59

Curaegis Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Axle & Manufact..

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Curaegis Technologies and American Axle & Manufact., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curaegis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A American Axle & Manufact. 0 4 4 0 2.50

American Axle & Manufact. has a consensus price target of $8.38, suggesting a potential upside of 12.57%. Given American Axle & Manufact.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Axle & Manufact. is more favorable than Curaegis Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Curaegis Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of American Axle & Manufact. shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.2% of Curaegis Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of American Axle & Manufact. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Curaegis Technologies and American Axle & Manufact.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curaegis Technologies -35,281.82% N/A -1,285.10% American Axle & Manufact. -16.69% 15.33% 2.41%

Risk and Volatility

Curaegis Technologies has a beta of -1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 235% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Axle & Manufact. has a beta of 2.72, suggesting that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Axle & Manufact. beats Curaegis Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Curaegis Technologies Company Profile

CurAegis Technologies, Inc. develops and markets advanced technologies in the areas of safety, wellness and power. It operates through the following segments: CURA and AegisThe CURA segment involves in advanced fatigue management products including wearable devices offering real-time alertness monitoring, and latest in online sleep or fatigue management and interactive learning. The Aegis segment develops advanced hydraulic pump and motor designs that provide higher power density, smaller size, and greater efficiency. The company was founded by Vernon E. Gleasman, James Y. Gleasman, and Keith E. Gleasman on September 25, 1996 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. Its Metal Forming segment provides axle and transmission shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears, transmission gears, and suspension components for original equipment manufacturers and automotive suppliers. The company's Powertrain segment offers transmission module and differential assemblies, transmission valve bodies, connecting rod forging and assemblies, torsional vibration dampers, and variable valve timing products for original equipment manufacturers and automotive suppliers. Its Casting segment provides thin wall castings and high strength ductile iron castings, as well as differential cases, steering knuckles, control arms, brackets, and turbo charger housings for the light vehicle, commercial, and industrial markets. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

