Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.84% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Retrophin is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development, acquisition and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of serious, catastrophic or rare diseases for which there are currently no viable options for patients. The Company’s approved products include Chenodal®, Cholbam, and Thiola®, and its pipeline includes compounds for several catastrophic diseases, including focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration, infantile spasms, nephrotic syndrome and others. Retrophin, Inc. is based in San Diego. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RTRX. BTIG Research started coverage on Retrophin in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Retrophin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Retrophin from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ RTRX opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84. Retrophin has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.88.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.70. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 57.01%. The firm had revenue of $47.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.14 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Retrophin will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,364 shares of company stock valued at $298,850. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTRX. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Retrophin by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,252,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,385,000 after acquiring an additional 264,893 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,263,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,942,000 after buying an additional 107,193 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 816,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after buying an additional 135,902 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 624,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after buying an additional 215,474 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 561,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the period.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

