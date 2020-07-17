Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Shares Gap Up to $7.52

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.94, but opened at $7.52. Retractable Technologies shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 474,500 shares.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Russell B. Kuhlman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $75,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell B. Kuhlman sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $252,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,760 and sold 46,000 shares valued at $389,720.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Retractable Technologies by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Retractable Technologies by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 33,304 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.