Reston Wealth Management LLC Sells 20 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Reston Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.6% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $10,566,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 1,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,008.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,538.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,707.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,222.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rowe increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,779.39.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

