Reston Wealth Management LLC Has $639,000 Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Reston Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.4% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.56.

Shares of AAPL opened at $390.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $399.82. The stock has a market cap of $1,682.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $350.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.